Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

BDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BDEV stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,393,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 735.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 642.61. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

