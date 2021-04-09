Base Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $215,649.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $215,649.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,760,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,597,568 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

