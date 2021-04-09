BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and approximately $27,898.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

