Bata (BTA) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Bata has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $144,717.61 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.40 or 0.00383403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

