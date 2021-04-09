Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.29.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

