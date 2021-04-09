Baz Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $359.00 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Baz Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baz Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baz Token has a total market capitalization of $47,119.05 and $359.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baz Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00304022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.54 or 0.00765365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,801.86 or 1.01012491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00752174 BTC.

Baz Token Coin Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken . Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io

Buying and Selling Baz Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baz Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baz Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baz Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baz Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.