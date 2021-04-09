BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.65

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $130.81 million for the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

