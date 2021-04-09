Beam Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Beam has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $108.84 million and approximately $37.64 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 85,603,840 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.