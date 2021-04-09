Beaxy Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $1,577.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00622754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00032797 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

