Bechtle (BC8) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bechtle (ETR: BC8):

4/7/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bechtle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/22/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €159.00 ($187.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Bechtle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/8/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €164.60 ($193.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €160.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 35.91. Bechtle AG has a 1 year low of €115.90 ($136.35) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.