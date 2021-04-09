Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 238,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

