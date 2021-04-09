Beddow Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 3.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

FNV traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $134.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,990. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

