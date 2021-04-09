Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. 91,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,479. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

