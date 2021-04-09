Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 11.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

TPL traded down $19.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,590.64. 775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,381.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $841.74. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.