Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 789,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

