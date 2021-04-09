Beddow Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. 264,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

