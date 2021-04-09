Beddow Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,856. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

