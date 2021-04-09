Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,130 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM comprises 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 280,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. 4,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,654. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $469,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,484,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,834 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.