Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,108 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.61.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
