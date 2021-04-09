Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,108 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.