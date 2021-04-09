Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,975 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after buying an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

