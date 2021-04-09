Beddow Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 1.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

