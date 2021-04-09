Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Reaches $139.90 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $139.90 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,943.04 or 0.03315902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.67 or 0.00330502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

