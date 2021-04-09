Beetle Coin Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $478,352.00 and approximately $497,274.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 153.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,156,574 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

