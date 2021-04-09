Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Tops $70.45 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $70.45 million and $5,069.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 226.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.

