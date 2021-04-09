Bella Loykhter Allaire Sells 9,330 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.03. 1,094,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

