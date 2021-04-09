BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Trading Up 23.3%

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) shot up 23.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 112,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 215,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

BellRock Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.