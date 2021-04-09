Belt Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.66 or 0.00173544 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $82.51 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00290901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00775200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.21 or 1.00306288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00735998 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

Buying and Selling Belt

