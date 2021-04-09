Benchmark Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $315.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.87.

Shares of BABA opened at $228.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $261.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

