Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Benchmark Electronics worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHE opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,546.23 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

