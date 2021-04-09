Benz (BENZ) Hits Market Cap of $1,199.24

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Benz has a market cap of $1,199.24 and $1,534.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

