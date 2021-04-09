Beowulf (BWF) Market Cap Reaches $11.34 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $742.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00054882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00621945 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

