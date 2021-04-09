Berenberg Bank Raises J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 1,650

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,154.29 ($15.08).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,400 ($18.29). 169,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.83. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,312.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,116.70.

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total value of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23). Insiders sold a total of 4,378,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,919,487 in the last quarter.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

