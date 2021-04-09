Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock remained flat at $$28.66 during trading hours on Friday. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

