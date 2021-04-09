Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanne Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 674 ($8.81).

LON:SNN traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 640 ($8.36). 226,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,271. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company has a market capitalization of £950.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 596.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 594.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

