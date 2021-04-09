Berry Data Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Berry Data has a market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.87 or 0.00011787 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00290132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.79 or 0.00767893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,362.13 or 1.00081590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00724662 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

