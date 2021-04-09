Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
NYSE:BERY opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $63.24.
In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
