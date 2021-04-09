Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

