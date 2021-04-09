Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 54,267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Best Buy worth $71,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 670,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 143,096 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,098,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

