Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

BYND stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.30. 113,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -290.44 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,570 shares of company stock worth $5,206,547. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

