Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.20

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 488254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,162 shares of company stock worth $1,736,325. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.