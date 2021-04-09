Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault Sells 24,838 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98.

Pierre Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Pierre Legault sold 162 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $5,033.34.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $225,736.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 488,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

