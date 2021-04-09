BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $571,953.76

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $571,953.76 and approximately $50,039.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

