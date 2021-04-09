BiFi (BIFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.57 or 0.00325457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006556 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,076,198 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.