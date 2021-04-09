BiFi Price Tops $0.0904 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. BiFi has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.41 or 0.00332972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00026944 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006721 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,135,748 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

