Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky Sells 5,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BIG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 716,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
