Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky Sells 5,000 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 716,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.