Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,201.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,201 ($15.69) and last traded at GBX 1,164 ($15.21), with a volume of 4654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,161 ($15.17).

The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.37.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

