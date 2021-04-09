Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

Bill.com stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of -301.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

