Binance USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and $4.11 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 4,741,431,575 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

