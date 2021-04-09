Bintex Futures Price Up 11.8% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $81,150.71 and $1.24 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00744900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,841.33 or 0.98348771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00712803 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

