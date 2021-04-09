BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.55. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 199,272 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

