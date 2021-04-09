Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $405.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.06 and its 200 day moving average is $324.65. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $189.33 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

